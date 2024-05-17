Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Share a Kiss on Romantic Boat Ride in Italy

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce didn't let some bad weather derail their romantic getaway in Lake Como ... flaunting some serious PDA on a boat, where it was just the 2 of them.

Check out these awesome pics ... the singer and the NFL star share a sweet kiss while enjoying a boat ride in the scenic Italian resort town. Taylor, dressed in a black dress and tan overcoat, cuddles up to Travis ... who stayed warm by wearing a black and white sweater.

There's no question Taylor and Travis enjoyed their outing ... as they happily posed for several pics for a photog who was snapping away, both on the boat and the lake's dock.

Taylor and Travis -- who could be seen disembarking from the boat hand-in-hand -- later grabbed a romantic dinner at Locanda La Tirlindana Restaurant ... a popular hot spot in Lake Como, which can notably be accessed by vessel.

After wrapping up their meal, the A-list couple returned to the boat yet again ... with Travis sweetly protecting his lady from the rain by holding up a massive, black umbrella.

This sighting comes a day after Taylor and Travis took in a romantic dinner by candlelight at a 17th-century villa -- and there too, it was just them. The love birds had reunited earlier in the week, when Taylor successfully kicked off the European leg of her "Eras" tour in Paris.

Play video content TMZ.com

Unfortunately, the couple's romantic vacay is set to wrap up soon ... as the Grammy winner is set to take the stage at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden Friday evening. Travis also has to jet back to the States ... as Kelce Jam -- the football star's music festival -- is happening on Saturday and is almost sold out. Yes, he's 100% expected to be there.

While his superstar girlfriend will not be in attendance, Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2Chainz are all set to perform at the Azura Amphitheater ... so he'll have his hands full here stateside.