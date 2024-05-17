Taylor Swift Releases New Digital Versions of 'TTPD' Day Billie Eilish Drops Album

Taylor Swift seems to be sending a big F-U to Billie Eilish on the day BE dropped her new album -- 'cause Tay released new versions of her own (eco-friendly) project simultaneously.

Billie put out her latest album "Hit Me Hard and Soft" Friday -- which had been scheduled for a good while now ... and while all her fans were stoked over it, Taylor swooped in out of nowhere Thursday to announce 3 fresh digital releases of "The Tortured Poets Department."

Taylor is basically releasing the same album but with three separate bonus tracks ... and that means 3 separate downloads for fans -- which will undoubtedly affect streaming numbers.

Of course ... the reason that's significant is because Billie kinda needs the full runway for herself -- which she definitely had up until about 24 hours ago when TS came outta left field with this announcement. Some say it's a coincidence ... others suspect it may be planned.

In fact ... there's a lot of chatter about this online between the dueling fan bases -- as you can imagine, Billie's troops are slamming Taylor as a petty "capitalist queen" ... but Swifties are sorta shrugging their shoulders, with the feeling being -- all's fair in love and music.

Remember ... Billie kinda criticized Taylor a month ago when she publicly called out artists who constantly re-release their albums on vinyl -- something TayTay is explicitly known to do, milking her tunes for all they're worth -- with BE calling it harmful to the environment.

While she later clarified her critique wasn't aimed at anyone in particular ... people weren't buying it -- and now, it certainly feels like Taylor might be trying to rain on Billie's parade.

Mind you ... Taylor is all the way over in Europe right now doing her tour and enjoying her BF Travis Kelce in Italy ... so on its face, it looks like this digital re-release was planned.