Billie Eilish Seems to Take Shot at Taylor Swift for Vinyl Re-Releases

Billie Eilish is calling out artists for re-releasing their music in various hard copy forms -- and while she doesn't names names ... many are taking this as a shot at Taylor Swift.

The singer did an interview with Billboard -- and she touched on this issue bluntly ... saying there are a lot of "big artists" who re-release all of their music multiple times, including on vinyl, and Billie thinks it's a shameless cash grab ... not to mention bad for the environment.

She says ... "We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it’s very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging … which ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money and gets them more."

Billie continues ... "I can’t even express to you how wasteful it is. It is right in front of our faces and people are just getting away with it left and right, and I find it really frustrating as somebody who really goes out of my way to be sustainable and do the best that I can and try to involve everybody in my team in being sustainable."

She adds, "[A]nd then it’s some of the biggest artists in the world making f***ing 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more."

Billie finishes by saying it's irritating to her that some artists seem to care more about their numbers -- and their bottom lines -- by continuously partaking in this practice.

If you're unfamiliar ... Taylor is notorious for releasing multiple versions of her albums -- something her fan base eats up at every opportunity. Other artists do this, too, of course ... but Billie certainly seems to be taking aim at T-Swift here, that's the feeling anyway.

BTW, Tay Tay is already set to do this again ... dropping 4 versions of her new album soon.

Billie herself has also released various hard copy versions of some of her work -- but she's gone out of her way to make sure vinyl records are made with recyclable materials, and that the packaging she uses is eco-friendly herself.