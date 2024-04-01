Billie Eilish Takes Focus Off Taylor Swift Over Vinyl Climate Criticism

Billie Eilish is walking back her not-so-veiled criticism of Taylor Swift for releasing several different vinyl cuts of her music ... now saying everyone's to blame, including herself.

The singer posted a message Sunday in an attempt to clarify what she said last week in an interview with Billboard -- where she expressed frustration with artists who put out multiple vinyl records of the exact same music ... all because it's really not great for the environment.

She didn't name any names ... but a lot of people took this to be a shot at Taylor, because she's one of the biggest artists in the game to do this ... almost notoriously so.

However, now ... BE is trying to shift the focus away from T-Swift and put it on the issue more broadly -- which Billie says she's also a part of by putting out too much vinyl.

She writes, "Okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what I said in that billboard article. I wasn’t singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues."

Billie continues ... "When it comes to variants, so many artists release them - including ME! which i clearly state in the article,” she added, before concluding with: "The climate crisis is now and it’s about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better sheesh."

On its face, it would appear she caught a lot of flak from Swifties and she heard it all.