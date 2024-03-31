Taylor Swift Wears a Bunny Suit as a Baby in Easter Throwback

Taylor Swift is leaning into Easter with a little throwback clip for her fans, which shows her a sweet little baby dressed up as a bunny ... albeit a good month before the holiday back then

In honor of the Easter holiday, TaylorNation -- the IG account run by Tay's management team -- dropped the adorable clip of baby TS being held by her mom during what many assumed was her first Easter ever.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

However, sleuths have picked up on the fact that the date listed on the video wasn't actually Easter Sunday in 1990. As it turns out, the holiday actually fell on April 15 that year.

Still, Taylor's team never claimed the footage was from the Swifts' Easter celebration in 1990. What this really is is her team using the footage/holiday to poke fun at the singer's love of planting Easter eggs throughout her career ... something Swifties know all too well.

They wrote in the caption ... "Dropping easter eggs since 1989. What’s your favorite that you’ve found through the eras?"

As for how Taylor is spending this Easter ... unclear, 'cause she's as low key as can be these days -- even though she'll occasionally pop up with Travis Kelce here and there in L.A. as they both enjoy their extended work breaks.