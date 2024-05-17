Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Chats Up Group of Blondes at Cannes

There's no denying Joe Alwyn has a thing for blondes ... the actor's surrounding himself with a group of women whose hair color just happens to match that of his ex, Taylor Swift.

Check it out ... in a new video obtained by TMZ, Joe is seen mingling at the Golden Globes party that went down Thursday evening at the Carlton Hotel in Cannes, France. Dressed in a white and black outfit, Joe was doing the small talk schmooze with a few blonde beauties.

Witnesses tell TMZ ... Joe was the biggest celeb at the industry event, which means there was a long line of folks wanting to chat with him. We're told he was super charming, although he didn't stay at the bash for long.

Joe arrived in the South of France earlier on Thursday ... as his film, "Kinds of Kindness" is set to premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

The film, and the festival, will reunite Joe with one of Taylor's pals, Emma Stone -- with whom he costars for the project.

His appearance at the film festival marks his first foray into the public eye since Taylor addressed their relationship on her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department."

Seems like Joe's moving past all that -- prior to this Cannes event, we last saw him out in London in February for a pre-BAFTA dinner. Dude was all smiles hanging out with actresses Saffron Hocking and Ellie Bamber.

Of course, his ex Taylor's moved on in a huge way since last summer when she started her high-profile relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.

The couple's also in Europe right now, hitting up Lake Como for a romantic candlelit dinner ... part of a little getaway between her Paris shows -- which Travis attended on Sunday -- and her tour stop in Sweden.