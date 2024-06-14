Taylor Swift Celebrates Chiefs' Super Bowl Ring Celebration From Overseas

Taylor Swift wasn't letting more than 4,000 miles and a six-hour time difference stop her from missing the Kansas City Chiefs unveiling of their Super Bowl rings ... the pop superstar showed love for her man's team from all the way over in Liverpool!!

T. Swift was busy performing her 100th show on the "Eras" tour in England on Thursday ... so unfortunately, she couldn't be present when Travis Kelce and Co. celebrated their fourth Super Bowl ring in franchise history.

📲| All of Taylor's comments on Chariah's instagram live tonight for the Chiefs' ring ceremony 🥰🫶 pic.twitter.com/QufJ03TBeX — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) June 14, 2024 @swifferupdates

But she still found a way to get in on the fun ... hopping on social media to prove Chiefs Kingdom was on her mind over in Europe.

Taylor hopped in on a livestream hosted by Chariah Gordon -- Mecole Hardman Jr.'s girlfriend -- amid the festivities ... and she was clearly stoked.

In a series of all-caps comments, -- Swift dropped a number of comments on the Live sesh ... writing, "JOINING IN ON THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL LETS GOOOOOOOO" along with a big "CONGRATULATIONS"

Taylor was also pretty excited that Gordon's man will be back when the Chiefs go for a third-straight Super Bowl ring ... adding, "AND WE GET ANOTHER YEAR OF MECOLE👑"

The time zone difference -- and having to get ready for her next show -- forced Swift to end her virtual party a bit short ... but it's safe to say the long-distance love was felt within the team.

"Gotta go to sleep it's so late here love you guys❤️❤️❤️," Swift wrote.