Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes Get Chiefs Super Bowl Rings, 529 Diamonds!

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs received their newest Super Bowl rings on Thursday night ... and the bling was so loaded with diamonds and rubies, the stars couldn't wait to show them off!!

The guys got the championship rings -- their third in the last five years -- at a special ceremony in KC ... and once they broke the jewelry out of a locked box, it wasn't hard to see all of the dudes were enamored by the pieces.

Each one features 529 diamonds and 38 rubies. The ice also has a top that opens up and holds an homage to the "Tom & Jerry" play that won Super Bowl LVIII. Every player and coach's last name is engraved on it as well.

All of the guys posed for pics with the new ring throughout the night -- with Brittany Mahomes sharing a ton of images on her social media page that showed the pure jubilation in the room.

Play video content

Sadly for Kelce, his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, couldn't make the festivities -- she's still overseas performing on her "Eras" tour -- but eagle-eyed Swifties appeared to capture her watching the event on Instagram nonetheless.

Play video content Instagram/@jostensinc