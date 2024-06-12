Travis Kelce Says He Wants To Be A Broadcaster After NFL Career

Play video content New Heights / Wave Sports + Entertainment

Travis Kelce will have plenty of career options once he hangs up his NFL cleats for good ... but he just revealed there's one job he's currently eyeing the most -- broadcasting!

The Chiefs star made the revelation on this week's episode of "New Heights" ... when he and his big brother, Jason, were talking about the prospects of owning an NFL franchise.

Jason said he'd love to be the honcho of an org. -- specifically the Eagles -- but Travis was adamant he wanted no part of it. When asked why, TK said it's simple ... he'd rather be a Tony Romo or a Greg Olsen.

"I want to be right here and tell them about the game, 'The old ball coach, ladies and gentlemen!'" Travis said imitating a sports broadcaster stereotype.

"I want to do that. I want to be the talking head that calls the games."

Kelce, of course, can do pretty much anything he wants once his football career is over -- especially when it comes to on-screen gigs.

The 34-year-old already has experience hosting "Saturday Night Live" and "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity" -- and he's also scored a role in FX's new horror series, "Grotesquerie." He's even once been the subject of a reality dating show!

But seems he'd rather be talking X's and O's over all of that ... and, good thing for him, Jason is already blazing the trail for him.

The former Philadelphia offensive lineman signed on to join ESPN and help the network broadcast "Monday Night Football" games this season -- which will no doubt help Travis in his quest to follow suit.