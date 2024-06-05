Travis Kelce Admits He Sometimes Doesn't Wash His Feet Following Jason's Confession

Play video content New Heights / Wave Sports + Entertainment

Dirty feet are apparently commonplace in households with Kelces in them ... 'cause just days after Jason Kelce admitted he doesn't wash his feet, Travis Kelce revealed he, too, sometimes showers without soaping up his little piggies!!

The Kelce bros dove into the topic on Wednesday's episode of "New Heights" ... after Jason caused internet uproar earlier in the week when he posted on his X page that his bathing routine doesn't include scrubbing his tootsies.

Jason reiterated on the pod he thinks it's a complete waste of time ... telling Travis, "Who the f*** washes your legs or -- what kind of psychopath washes your feet?"

He then insisted Travis doesn't wash his either -- and the Chiefs star didn't exactly disagree.

Taylor Swift's boyfriend said he'll only get to bending down in the shower if he's had a grueling football practice or workout. Otherwise, it seems it's simply run-off for the dogs.

"I'm not washing my feet every time," Travis admitted. "But after like a football practice -- where my feet have just been like [squishing], yes, I wash my feet."

The guys' discussion on the matter went on for several minutes -- with Jason hilariously explaining, "I'm not touching my feet unless I'm clipping my toenails. That's the only time I touch my feet."

He did, though, say there's one exception -- if he notices "visible dirt."

As for concerns about possible athlete's feet -- Jason insisted dermatologists have told him to adopt a less-is-more strategy with soap. Plus, he said he was sure his preference of wearing sandals keeps him fungus-free.