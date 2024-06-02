Travis Kelce Pressed by Jason Sudeikis to Marry Taylor Swift

Hey Trav, With That Super Bowl Ring, Do You Wed?!?

Travis Kelce had an on-the-surface uncomfortable moment Saturday night when Jason Sudeikis pressed him on sealing the deal with Taylor Swift, but it was all planned out.

The 2 dudes, along with Robert Smigel and George Wendt performed a skit at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City.

Sudeikis was in disguise -- fake mustache and sunglasses, so no one would know it was him, right -- was sitting at a table with the guys, as they asked Taylor's BF if she was gonna pay for a spanking new stadium. And then they went in for the kill!

Jason asked, “Hey … when are you going to make an honest woman out of her?”

The audience clearly felt it was on the precipice of BREAKING NEWS and roared with anticipation, but Trav just stroked his beard and remained mum.

Jason persisted ... “Taylor doesn’t need to be working anymore.”

No doubt, the skit had Taylor's stamp of approval ... or at least Travis knew telepathically she'd be ok with it.