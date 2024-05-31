Travis Kelce Heads To Chiefs' White House Celebration Sans Taylor Swift

Play video content X/@Chiefs

Travis Kelce appears to be going stag to the Chiefs' White House party ... Kansas City just posted a vid of him getting on a bus to 1600 Penn Ave. -- with no Taylor Swift in sight.

Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the 2023 Super Bowl champions are slated to be honored by Joe Biden at a title celebration later on Friday afternoon ... and many had wondered if the K.C. tight end's famous girlfriend would make the trip.

After all, she's on a break from her "Eras" tour shows -- albeit a very brief one -- and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said all of the Swifties in the building were sure hoping to see her.

But, for now, it appears the pop star's staying abroad ... as Kelce, rockin' a sharp tan suit and black tie, was spotted going solo dolo when he jumped on the team's transportation.

There's still hope, of course, that Taylor might make it. It's entirely possible she took another ride to POTUS' place ... as none of the Chiefs seemed to have their significant others with them on the bus ride earlier Friday. We'll keep you updated.