Travis Kelce Booed at Dallas Mavericks Western Conference Finals

Travis Kelce got an unwelcome welcome at Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals ... some pretty thunderous boos!!!

Travis and teammate Patrick Mahomes were sitting courtside when they were shown on the video board and announced. Travis got some cheer, but lots of boos, and he seemed a bit taken aback, but still smiling.

Then his QB was announced, and the reception was way friendlier ... lots of cheers and PM stood up to hype up the crowd. Brittany was sitting by his side, basking in her hubby's glow.

The Mavs clowned Kelce on X before the game, posing, "Our guy Pat and @taylorswift13's boyfriend in the house!"

As for why the Dallas crowd was friendlier to Pat than Trav, who knows, but it could have something to do with the fact Mahomes played college football at Texas Tech.