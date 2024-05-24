Travis Kelce Defends Harrison Butker After Controversial Grad Speech, 'Great Person'

Play video content New Heights / Wave Sports + Entertainment

Travis Kelce is coming to Harrison Butker's defense ... insisting the Kansas City Chiefs kicker is both "a great person and a great teammate."

The future Hall of Famer made the comments on the latest episode of his "New Heights" podcast Friday ... touching publicly on his pal's controversial Benedictine College speech for the first time since it sparked a slew of outrage earlier this month.

Play video content 5/11/24 Benedictine College

Many, of course, had been itching for Kelce's opinion on the matter ... especially after Butker evoked the name of the tight end's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during the polarizing chat with graduates.

Travis made it clear, he doesn't agree with "just about any of" the thoughts Butker expressed in the talk. He did, though, say it's not going to make him think any more or any less of his longtime friend.

"I've known him for seven-plus years probably, eight-plus years," Kelce said on the pod to his brother, Jason, "and I cherish him as a teammate."

"When it comes down to his views and what he said at the [Benedictine College] commencement speech, you know, those are his," Kelce added. "I can't say I agree with the majority of it -- or, just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids."

"And I don't think that I should judge him by his views -- especially his religious views of how to go about life. That's just not who I am."

Kelce went on to say Butker's always been amazing the friends and family he's introduced him to ... "and that's how he treats everyone."

Play video content Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes expressed similar views on the matter earlier this week ... also calling Butker "a good person." Andy Reid, too, defended the special teamer in a chat with reporters as well.

Play video content