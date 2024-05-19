Travis Kelce Looks Rejuvenated & Happier Than Ever After Taylor Swift Getaway

Play video content Kelce Jam

Travis Kelce looks like he's feeling pretty damn good after his whirlwind trip to Europe with Taylor Swift ... bringing a renewed energy to his music festival this weekend, and letting everyone know just how freakin' happy he is.

The NFL star was all smiles Saturday as he arrived at the Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City for Kelce Jam -- where he casually dressed in a t-shirt, jeans and a bucket hat.

Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz served as headliners ... and Patrick Mahomes even showed up, hitting the stage with TK at one point.

While the timing of the music festival meant Travis had to leave his pop star girlfriend in Europe after a brief visit, Travis isn't letting the distance get him down ... telling the crowd, "Y'all are the f***ing best, man. I tell you what. Throughout all my years in KC man, life could be no better right the f*** now."

There's no denying the last year has been a good one for Travis ... who nabbed another Super Bowl ring and an A-list girlfriend in the last 12 months. Plus, things seem to be going swimmingly between him and T-Swift.

Despite their busy schedules, TK and TS have made time for themselves ... having recently taken a mini vacation in Lake Como after linking up at Tay's Paris stop for her tour.

Their vacay in Italy included romantic boat rides, a 17th century villa and a candlelit dinner.

