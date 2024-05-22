Patrick Mahomes Defends Harrison Butker ... 'That's A Good Person'

Play video content Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is sticking up for Harrison Butker ... praising the kicker as a man of good character following his controversial commencement speech earlier this month.

Butker is at the center of a ton of criticism after speaking at Benedictine College's graduation ceremony ... in which he shared his views that many considered sexist, anti-gay and politically divisive.

Benedictine College

The Kansas City superstar addressed the Butker backlash with reporters at Chiefs practice on Wednesday ... and while he said the two might not see eye-to-eye on every issue, he still understands his teammate to be a good guy.

"I know Harrison," the three-time Super Bowl MVP said minutes ago. "I've known Harrison for seven years. I judge him by the character that he shows every single day and that's a good person."

He added ... "There's certain things that he said I don't necessarily agree with but I understand the person that he is. He's trying to do whatever he can to lead people in the right direction. Might not be the same values I have but at the same time, I'm going to judge him by the character that he shows every single day and that's a great person."

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also spoke about the outrage ... defending his player and saying he personally believes Butker "wasn't speaking ill to women, but he has his opinions and we respect that."

Reid also pointed out how he doesn't share the same thoughts as some of the reporters in attendance, but he still allows them in the room.

It's more support from the Chiefs organization -- as we previously reported, team heiress Gracie Hunt weighed in on Butker's statement last week ... saying she respects his faith and all his accomplishments on and off the field.

5/17/24 FOX NEWS