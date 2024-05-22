Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Patrick Mahomes Defends Harrison Butker, 'That's A Good Person'

Patrick Mahomes Defends Harrison Butker ... 'That's A Good Person'

JUDGE HIM BY HIS CHARACTER
Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is sticking up for Harrison Butker ... praising the kicker as a man of good character following his controversial commencement speech earlier this month.

Butker is at the center of a ton of criticism after speaking at Benedictine College's graduation ceremony ... in which he shared his views that many considered sexist, anti-gay and politically divisive.

5/11/24
SHOUTOUT FOR THE SWIFTIES
Benedictine College

The Kansas City superstar addressed the Butker backlash with reporters at Chiefs practice on Wednesday ... and while he said the two might not see eye-to-eye on every issue, he still understands his teammate to be a good guy.

"I know Harrison," the three-time Super Bowl MVP said minutes ago. "I've known Harrison for seven years. I judge him by the character that he shows every single day and that's a good person."

Harrison Butker On The Field
Launch Gallery
Harrison Butker On The Field Launch Gallery
Getty

He added ... "There's certain things that he said I don't necessarily agree with but I understand the person that he is. He's trying to do whatever he can to lead people in the right direction. Might not be the same values I have but at the same time, I'm going to judge him by the character that he shows every single day and that's a great person."

WE ALL HAVE OUR OPINIONS
Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also spoke about the outrage ... defending his player and saying he personally believes Butker "wasn't speaking ill to women, but he has his opinions and we respect that."

Reid also pointed out how he doesn't share the same thoughts as some of the reporters in attendance, but he still allows them in the room.

Harrison Butker Andy Reid sub
Getty

It's more support from the Chiefs organization -- as we previously reported, team heiress Gracie Hunt weighed in on Butker's statement last week ... saying she respects his faith and all his accomplishments on and off the field.

5/17/24
backing him up
FOX NEWS

As for fans, there have been two petitions organized online -- one calling for his termination, and the other supporting his promotion to team captain.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later