Harrison Butker Gets Dueling Petitions Over Having Him Kicked Off Chiefs

Harrison Butker's critics are on the move, but so are his defenders -- 'cause 2 different petitions are floating around ... one wants him off the Chiefs, another wants him to stay.

A Change.org petition is circulating and going viral -- as it demands his dismissal from the Chiefs over what they believe to be discriminatory remarks ... and at this point, it's got a helluva lot of signatures, nearly hitting its 150,000 goal since it started a few days ago.

The petition, which popped up 2 days after his polarizing commencement speech, really goes after HB ... accusing him of using his platform to spread harm instead of unity, and pushing harmful stereotypes that threaten progress. However, there's an opposite movement in his favor.

Play video content 5/11/24 Benedictine College

Lots of others are rallying behind him on Change.org as well -- starting up their own petitions that call for him not only to remain on the Chiefs, but to get a promotion as well.

Some of the names of these smaller petitions speak for themselves -- "Harrison Butker for Chiefs Team Captain," "Give Harrison a Raise," and "Support Harrison Butker for Standing Up for Traditional Family Values and Roles" to name a few ... and they all think he nailed it with his remarks.

We should mention ... these petitions that are backing Butker are tiny compared to the one dragging him -- with just a few thousand signatures -- and somewhat scattered/disjointed.

Clearly, there's a debate going on here in terms of the content of his speech. Remember, the Chiefs kicker raised eyebrows with his speech at Benedictine College, touching on abortion, the LGBTQ+ community, and a woman's true purpose ... as homemakers and mothers.