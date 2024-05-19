Patricia Heaton Defends Harrison Butker Amid Graduation Speech Controversy

Patricia Heaton is taking a side in the Harrison Butker saga ... and not everybody is going to love it.

The "Everybody Loves Raymond" actress voiced her support for the NFL star after he slammed Pride Month and working women in a graduation speech at Benedictine College last week.

Play video content

While most women have reacted negatively to Harrison's commencement address, Patricia took to Instagram and encouraged critics to relax ... stating the Kansas City Chiefs kicker is allowed to have his beliefs -- no matter how controversial they may be.

PH defended ... "I don’t understand why everyone’s knickers are in a twist. He gave a commencement speech, the audience applauded twice during the speech and gave him a standing ovation at the end. So clearly, they enjoyed what he was saying.”

She emphasized Harrison was "not a monster" because of his beliefs.

Play video content FOX NEWS

As Patricia continued, she confirmed she found nothing offensive about his address ... even though she was a working mom herself. Patricia, who identified as a Catholic in her video, credited God for giving her a working schedule that allowed her to be hands on with her kids.

Though, Patricia confessed Harrison probably wouldn't have been a fan of her working while being a mom -- but doubled down, saying she was still unbothered.

Patricia isn't the first celebrity to come to Harrison's defense ... as Whoopi Goldberg also defended that the footballer was entitled to his opinion. However, Maren Morris, Flavor Flav, Maria Shriver, Hoda Kotb, and countless fans have slammed him for conservative sentiments.

Play video content TMZ Studios