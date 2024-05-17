Patrick And Brittany Mahomes Jam To Taylor Swift At S.I. Swimsuit Event

Play video content TMZSports.com

Taylor Swift is thousands of miles away living it up with Travis Kelce in Italy, but her presence was still felt with the Mahomeses on Thursday night -- with Patrick and Brittany jamming out to one of her hits at a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit party!!

TMZ Sports has obtained exclusive footage from the 60th-anniversary issue launch event at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York on Thursday ... and the bash was packed with stars like John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Logan Paul and his pregnant fiancée, Nina Agdal.

The Mahomeses were quite popular among the celebs ... including first-time cover model and legendary journalist Gayle King.

At one point in the night, the DJ decided to show love to the power couple's new bestie ... blaring a remix to Swift's hit song, "Love Story" -- and Brittany was definitely feeling the vibe.

It was definitely Brittany's night as she celebrated being part of the publication for the first time ... and Patrick made sure to give her all the solo shine she deserved.

The two looked incredible -- the 28-year-old wore a silver Oscar de la Renta dress ... and Patrick, 28, rocked a sharp, all-black BOSS suit with a diamond chain.

The three-time Super Bowl champ said he was extremely proud of Brittany, who previously said it was a dream come true to model in the iconic magazine.

"I want people to know that they can accomplish anything," Mahomes said after her involvement was revealed earlier this year, "even things you never thought would be possible in your wildest dreams."