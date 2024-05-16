Paige Spiranac Says She Has Nipples, Denies Wild Conspiracy

Golf influencer and Sports Illustrated model Paige Spiranac wants to nip a wild conspiracy in the bud ... saying her boobs are as normal as they come -- and yes, she has nipples.

The blonde bombshell addressed the head-scratching claims in a Q&A on social media this week ... when she discussed the wildest inquiries she's received from fans regarding her chest.

Spiranac has addressed speculation regarding her breasts many times in the past -- from whether they're real or if she has any piercings -- but now, she says there are even rumblings she doesn't have nipples at all.

Play video content November 2023

"I answer these questions because I think they're funny and I like being honest," Spiranac said on Instagram. "And then a day passes and I look on the internet and the clickbait headline is 'Paige Spiranac has no nipples.'"

Paige said she does, in fact, have nipples and is able to laugh about it all ... and it's safe to say she's gonna make headlines no matter what.

The Sisterhood is in the house. https://t.co/OFg1IhFrlh — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 14, 2024 @SI_Swimsuit

Speaking of, Spiranac is featured in SI's 60th-anniversary issue ... even posing in the "Legends" photo shoot alongside icons like Christie Brinkley, Kate Love, Kate Upton, Molly Sims and Paulina Porizkova.