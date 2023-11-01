Paige Spiranac Denies Getting Boob Job, I Just Gained Weight!

Play video content

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac is addressing the speculation surrounding her boobs once again -- adamantly denying she got any work done ... claiming it's just the result of weight gain.

The social media star -- who boasts nearly 4 million followers on Instagram alone -- was interacting with fans on Wednesday ... when she was asked if she's fed up with people asking whether she got implants.

As it turns out, Paige says it's not annoying -- she actually understands why people would be curious ... saying, "No, because they've actually gotten a lot bigger."

"So, I can see a lot of people being confused by like, [how they were] when I first started this."

Paige -- who went on to say she's "always had a chest, but not like this" -- explained her boobs get bigger and smaller whenever her body type changes ... and there's nothing more to it.

"It's just ... the human body is a magical thing."

The former Maxim Sexiest Woman Alive has a history of getting candid about her body -- as we previously reported, she once had to delete comments on one of her posts to combat the idiots who were shaming her weight.

"Honestly the amount of men calling me 'fat' on this post is next level lol," the 30-year-old said back in September 2022.