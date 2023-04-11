Golf Star Paige Spiranac Poses Naked In Tub Full Of Balls, Jan Stephenson Style!

Golf superstar Paige Spiranac went balls-out for a new advertising campaign -- completely ditching her clothes and jumping into a bathtub full of product to promote new golf balls!!

The viral sensation -- who boasts a whopping 3.7 million followers on Instagram -- showed off the steamy ad on her page on Tuesday ... simply captioning the post, "Got balls?"

As it turns out, the photo shoot was in collaboration with L.A. Golf, which just dropped its newest batch of balls.

Happy Birthday Jan Stephenson, out of Sydney, Australia; 26 professional wins ( 16 on @LPGA ) 3X Major Championship Winner, @LPGA Rookie Of Year 1974, Member World Golf Hall of Fame; 69 Today... pic.twitter.com/gV1EecnwWi — Larry in Missouri (@LarryInMissouri) December 22, 2020 @LarryInMissouri

The pics pay homage to former LPGA star Jan Stephenson, who famously posed nude in a tub of balls back in the '80s, which was pretty controversial at the time.

"Took inspiration from the legend herself!" Paige said. "We are working on something special to honor her. I love to recreate images from women who have inspired me and also give credit where it is due. Jan is the OG."

Spiranac shot to fame over the past few years for her golf/modeling content ... and was even named Maxim's World's Sexiest Woman in January 2022.

Before that, she posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue!!