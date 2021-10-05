Golf Star Paige Spiranac Sinks Hole In One At Pro-Am, Gary Player Goes Crazy!
10/5/2021 1:35 PM PT
What's better than hitting a hole-in-one? Apparently, hitting one in front of Gary Player ... 'cause golf star Paige Spiranac did just that this week -- and the reaction she got from the legend was priceless!!
Spiranac was teeing off with Player at the Berenberg Invitational in Bedford Hills, NY on Monday ... when she put a sweet swing on an iron on the Par 3 14th hole at GlenArbor Golf Club.
Immediately, Player knew the stroke was a good one ... as soon as the ball left her clubface, Player shouted, "Good shot!"
Turns out, it was an amazing one -- because it eventually trickled into the hole!!!
Spiranac -- who has more followers on Instagram than Tiger Woods -- couldn't believe it ... and neither could Player, who went crazy with her in celebration!!
The two hugged ... and then Player let out a huge laugh!
"Made a hole in one in front of legend Gary Player yesterday," Spiranac said of the shot on Tuesday. "Coolest moment of my life!"
Paige is no stranger to good golf shots -- she's one of the best in the world after all -- but something tells us this might be #1 on the list going forward.
