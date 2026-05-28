Ray J Discharged From Hospital After Celebrity Fight Knock Out

Ray J was finally discharged from a hospital in Nevada after getting his ass wooped by Supa Hot Fire during their celebrity MMA match.

The R&B singer tells TMZ ... he's feeling a whole lot better after Supa knocked Ray out in the second round of their Saturday fight in Las Vegas, which was promoted by popular streamer Adin Ross and his company Brand Risk Promotions.

Brand Risk announced an investigation following the bout, saying it might have been "prearranged" after Ray made some odd remarks. But Ray categorically denies the allegations, saying there's "no way" he rigged the fight.

After he went down in flames, Ray tells us he landed in a Vegas hospital Saturday night because he suffered a concussion, contusions, and his heart rate slowed abruptly.

Play video content Video: Ray J Knocked Out in the Second Round by Supa Hot Fire | TMZ TV TMZ.com

Ray also said he had chest pains, an enlarged heart, abnormal heart patterns, elevated stress to his heart muscle, and acute coronary syndrome, which is caused by a severe reduction of blood flow to the heart.

Doctors prescribed Ray a bunch of medications, including Lipitor for weight loss and Jardiance to lower his blood sugar, as well as Topol to reduce high blood pressure and Protonix to decrease stomach acid.