Ray J Knockout Under Investigation After Post-Fight Comments

Ray J's knockout loss to Supa Hot Fire is turning into an even bigger mess ... 'cause the promoters behind the fight are investigating possible foul play.

Brand Risk Promotions released a statement Monday, announcing it has launched an internal investigation after one of the fighters allegedly insinuated there may have been a "prearranged plan" tied to Saturday night's bout.

While the statement never specifically named anyone ... the timing comes after Ray J's bizarre post-fight comments set social media ablaze.

The company says the probe is being led by an attorney and former federal prosecutor to determine whether anyone attempted to manipulate the outcome ... calling any such conduct a serious violation that "strikes at the heart of the sport."

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As TMZ previously reported ... Ray J got flattened during his MMA debut in Las Vegas after a strange first round where barely any punches were thrown. But the real chaos came after the stoppage ... when he grabbed the mic and appeared to hint there had been some kind of scheme.

At one point, Ray J said, "Yo, I thought we had a plan" ... before quickly walking the comments back and saying he didn’t want to "get anybody in trouble." He also claimed, "We lost a lot of money tonight."

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The comments sparked speculation that the fight may have been staged or choreographed ... though no evidence has surfaced showing the bout was actually fixed. Brand Risk says if the investigation uncovers any attempted manipulation, the responsible parties will be "fully accountable."