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Ray J Hospitalized After Being Knocked Out By Supa Hot Fire

Ray J Hospitalized After Being Knocked Out in Fight Facing Heart Issues

By TMZ Staff
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Ray J checked himself into a Vegas hospital hours after being knocked out by Supa Hot Fire, TMZ has learned. 

Sources close to Ray J tell TMZ he decided to go to the hospital two hours after the event on Saturday. 

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RAY GETS WIPED OUT!!!
Video: Ray J Gets Knocked Out by Supa Hot Fire in Las Vegas Boxing Match
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The source tells TMZ Ray has been in the hospital for two days as the doctors continue to run tests to figure out what is wrong. 

We're told the medical team is investigating whether Ray had a concussion, and he is also experiencing issues with his heart beating slower. 

As TMZ previously reported, Ray J has been experiencing health issues since before the fight. The entertainer was hospitalized earlier this year for heart issues and pneumonia.

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