'90 Day Fiancé' Star Thais Ramone Off The Hook For Alleged Battery From Before Divorce

"90 Day Fiancé" star Thais Ramone is no longer facing potential jail time after prosecutors declined to move forward with a domestic battery charge against the reality star ... TMZ has learned.



According to court records, Thais was facing a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, and the case was sent to prosecutors for a filing determination back on May 22.

A couple of days later, on May 24, the charge was dropped.

A rep for Thais tells TMZ, “Thais is choosing to move forward with grace and focus on her family during an incredibly emotional and personal time.”

"While there was a misdemeanor allegation made, the charge was ultimately dropped by the District Attorney, which speaks for itself,” the rep continues ... “Situations involving relationships and family dynamics are rarely black and white, and she has no interest in escalating negativity publicly.”

“Anyone who truly knows Thais knows she is a devoted mother, deeply family-oriented, and someone who has always led with heart,” the rep added. “Right now, her priority is protecting her peace, raising her daughter, and handling everything with maturity and respect.”

Thais' rep concludes, “She appreciates the opportunity to clarify the facts and hopes people allow space for healing rather than speculation.”

As TMZ first reported, Thais’ estranged husband, Patrick Mendes, filed for divorce on May 20, after 4 years of marriage

Patrick is asking the court to award him sole legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old daughter Aleesi.