'90 Day Fiance’ Stars Angela Deem & Michael Ilesanmi's Divorce Settlement: No Alimony & No Trash Talk

"90 Day Fiance's" Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi hashed out a divorce deal that covered issues like support and the division of property, including their car collection ... TMZ has learned.

Per the settlement, obtained by TMZ, the exes do not own any real property. Angela and Michael will retain possession and use of any cars titled in their respective names.

Angela and Michael will also be responsible for any debts in their name, according to court docs.

The paperwork says Angela will keep all her retirement accounts.

The settlement says neither party will pay alimony, and they are prohibited from making false statements about the other publicly.