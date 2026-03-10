'90 Day Fiance’ Eric Rosenbrook Avoids Jail in Criminal Case Amid Autopsy Fight

"90 Day Fiance" star Eric Rosenbrook avoided any jail time as part of his operating under the influence case amid his battle over his late child’s autopsy, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Eric pleaded no contest to the charge, and prosecutors dismissed two other charges brought against the TLC star. The court ordered him to pay $968 in fines.

In addition, Eric’s driver's license was suspended for six months and he needs to complete an alcohol assessment program. The charges were related to an incident on July 5, 2025, days after Eric’s wife, Leida Margaretha, called cops to accuse him of abuse.

According to reports, Eric was found in his car hours later with a CutWater Lemon Drop Martini, and cops believed “consumption may have occurred at/near the time of the offense.”

Eric and Leida have since reconciled. As TMZ first reported, the couple lost their child, Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, in July 2025. Eric and Leida are fighting back against the medical examiner's finding that the death was “non-accidental.”