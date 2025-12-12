'90 Day Fiancé's Chuck Potthast's Son Says Dad's Bleeding Everywhere, 911 Audio

Play video content

Chuck Potthast's son apparently found his body ... and he told the 911 operator his dad was bleeding heavily -- and didn't look alive.

We've obtained the audio of the 911 call ... which begins with a man identifying himself as Chuck's son -- and telling the 911 operator his father's lying in the bathtub and bleeding from the chest.

Potthast's son says he doesn't know what happened to his father ... and, when the operator asks him if he's awake, he responds by saying he doesn't think Chuck even looks alive.

The operator asks Potthast's son to turn him on his side ... and he responds by saying he'll try -- before noting his dad is lying face down in the tub.

As you know ... Elizabeth Castravet -- Potthast's daughter who also appeared on '90 Day Fiancé' -- announced her father's death last month, posting on social media that the whole family's "devastated" after the loss. His other daughter, Rebekah Lichtwerch, paid tribute to their father as well by writing that her world has been "distorted into a place I don’t understand."

Chuck was open about his health struggles in recent months ... posting in September about an 8-hour surgery he underwent to repair a hernia and a collapsed stomach. It's unclear if these same health issues played a role in his death.

Potthast was 64.