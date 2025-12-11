Former 'My 600-lb Life' Star Pauline Potter Dead at 62

Pauline Potter -- who starred in season 3 of "My 600-lb Life" -- has died.

Pauline's son Dillon confirmed his mom's passing in a moving YouTube video, saying she died Thanksgiving Day.

Her death comes just months after she and Dillon were involved in a car accident, which totaled their vehicle. According to Dillon, the incident occurred in January and left his mom with broken ribs and other injuries ... she was still suffering those injuries during her last moments.

Dillon recalled the accident ... "We were driving on a dark two-lane highway, and there was a truck and trailer that was stopped in the middle of the road. We did not see it because they didn’t have any lights on."

He continued ... "The guy claimed that he ran out of gas, but for whatever reason, he still didn’t have his lights on. We hit the trailer. Because he didn’t have lights on, we didn’t see it until it was too late, and we were right up on it.”

In the months following the accident, Pauline's ailments compounded, according to Dillon. He said she developed digestive issues, and doctors found a "blockage in her esophagus" which was causing food to come back up. Following her diagnosis, Pauline was hospitalized for the blockage and COVID-19, but none of the tests, procedures, or treatments were successful because "there was always something wrong."

Dillon said Pauline was sent home for hospice care in November.

After Pauline's passing, Dillon set up a GoFundMe to raise money for her cremation.

She was 62.