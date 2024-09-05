'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Definitely Bitten by Camel, Lawyer Says

"1000-Lb. Sisters" star Amy Slaton was bitten by a camel during her catastrophic visit to a safari zoo this week ... at least that's what her lawyer is claiming.

Taylor Hughes, an attorney for the TLC personality, hit back at claims from zoo owner Jon Conley ... who placed doubt the reality TV star's wound prior to her arrest was inflicted by a camel.

Amy is sticking to her story, however ... with her lawyer assuring TMZ she was "bitten by a camel at the zoo."

Despite Amy's recent appearance in court for the legal woes -- she was arrested Monday for alleged possession of drugs and child endangerment -- her lawyer noted there were no updates to share in the highly publicized case ... including an update regarding custody of her 2 sons, Glenn and Gage.

Hughes did express Amy's thanks to her fans, who've sent "love and support" during this trying time.

As TMZ previously reported ... Amy was booked in Tennessee on Labor Day after an incident at the Safari Park in Alamo. Initially, cops arrived on the scene after a zoo employee called in that a guest had been bitten by one of the animals ... namely, a camel.

Amy was taken away on a stretcher ... and was later booked after psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana were allegedly discovered in plain sight in her car ... with 2 children inside the vehicle.

As photos began surfacing of Amy's wound, the zoo owner claimed there was no way a camel chomp would've caused such a gash ... citing her lack of bruised tissue as evidence.