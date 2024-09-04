First Look at '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton's Wound From 'Camel Bite'

"1000-Lb. Sisters" star Amy Slaton is missing a good chunk of skin from what she says is a camel bite ... and TMZ has the first look at her gruesome injury.

We obtained a photo of Amy's flesh wound, which she suffered Monday at the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, TN ... before she got arrested on drug charges.

The injury photo shows a 4-centimeter-wide section of skin missing from Amy's right arm ... near her inner elbow ... and you can see her exposed tissue. The zoo owner's seen this too, and he claims this clearly shows the wound is not from a camel's bite.

TMZ broke the story ... Amy left the zoo on a stretcher after suffering an injury.

In another blow, Amy ended up being arrested ... because cops said they found psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana in her car ... with the drugs in plain sight and two kids inside the vehicle.

There is some dispute about what caused Amy's wound ... with the zoo owner saying it is NOT a camel bite.

The Crockett County Sheriff's Department tells TMZ ... the zoo employee who called 911 to report the incident says it WAS a camel bite, and cops are referring to it as such because that's what was reported.

For his part, zoo owner Jon Conley is adamant this is not a bite wound ... he says there's no way one of their camels bit Amy, and he finds it strange there is no bruised tissue and the skin is fileted open ... which he says indicates this isn't an animal bite. 🤷🏽‍♂️

CCSD says their investigation is ongoing ... and they're not focusing on what caused the wound, camel or not.