'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Leaves Zoo On Stretcher After Camel Bite

"1000-Lb. Sisters" star Amy Slaton needed a stretcher after cops say she was bitten by a camel at a Tennessee zoo ... and she had her wound wrapped in a makeshift bandage.

TMZ obtained photos of Amy leaving the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo on a gurney Monday ... it looks like she's in pain, and she's got a piece of clothing for a tourniquet.

Folks who were there say they saw Amy walking through the parking lot with a shirt wrapped around her arm ... before EMS workers helped put her on a stretcher.

Adding insult to injury, Amy ended up arrested after all this ... because law enforcement tells us cops found psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana in her car ... and we're told the drugs were in plain sight.

As we reported, Amy was busted for illegal possession of Schedule I and Schedule VI drugs ... plus 2 counts of child endangerment, after a wild Labor Day at the zoo.

Cops tell us Amy had 2 kids in the car with her ... she got dinged with both counts of child endangerment because of the drugs.

Tennessee Safari Park features a drive-through safari and a walk-through zoo ... where people pay to feed exotic animals, including camels and giraffes.

Cops tell us Amy was bitten by a camel, but one of the owners of Tennessee Safari Park, Jon Conley, tells TMZ ... there is no way she was bitten by one of their camels, and the cut above her elbow is not indicative of a camel bite, because the skin is fileted open and there's no bruised tissue.

Conley says the park has thousands of guests each year and no one has ever been bitten by a camel ... and the zoo couldn't find any surveillance video backing up Amy's camel bite claim. Jon also says Amy was unable to explain where in the park she was allegedly bitten.

After being taken away in a stretcher and rushed to a hospital for treatment, cops say Amy was hauled to jail for booking ... where she posed for a mug shot.

