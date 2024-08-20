'1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Dances in TikTok After Revealing 500-Lb Weight Loss

Play video content

"1000-Lb Sisters" star Tammy Slaton has every reason to be dancing in celebration ... she just revealed she's lost 500 pounds.

The TLC personality took to TikTok on Tuesday, where she happily performed a little jig to Dylan Scott's anthem "Livin' My Best Life" ... proving she's feeling better than ever after her impressive weight-loss transformation.

The reality star showed off her new physique as she danced around her living room in shorts and a tank top. Before trolls could hate on her moves, Tammy confessed she "can't dance" ... but made it clear she's trying to spread a little joy online.

She added ... "You’re beautiful. You are love. You are enough. Never forget that."

Tammy's celebration comes shortly after she announced her weigh-loss milestone, confirming in a video for creator Katlyn Foster that she has dropped a notable 500 lbs.

Fans of "1000-Lb Sisters" have had a front-row seat to witness the highs and lows of Tammy's weight-loss journey ... including her brush with death in season 4 after she tipped the scales at 725 pounds.

However, that seemed to be the wakeup call Tammy needed ... she worked hard in rehab and lost enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery in July 2022.

In the aftermath of the procedure, Tammy's life has truly been transformed ... no longer needing her walking aid or her oxygen tank to get around.