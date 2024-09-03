'1,000-Lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Busted for Drugs, Child Endangerment

"1,000-Lb. Sisters" star Amy Slaton spent Labor Day behind bars after a camel bite at a Tennessee zoo led to an arrest for alleged possession of illegal drugs -- and allegedly putting a child in danger.

Here's what happened ... Crockett County Sheriff's deputies arrived Monday at the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo after receiving calls a guest had been bitten by a camel.

During their investigation, the deputies came upon a vehicle occupied by Slaton and Brian Scott Lovvorn -- and they reportedly smelled a suspicious odor coming from inside.

That smell was allegedly narcotics-related -- Slaton and Lovvorn were arrested for illegal possession of Schedule I and Schedule VI drugs ... and 2 counts of child endangerment.

It's not clear who the youngster was or what type of drugs were allegedly used. Interesting to note ... in Tennessee weed is illegal.

Both were hauled away to the county jail, where they posed for mug shots.

Crockett County officials did not identify who was bitten by the animal, or the extent of the victim's injuries.

Amy Slaton has been a fixture on "1,000-Lb. Sisters" with her sibling Tammy since the first show aired on TLC in 2020, chronicling their efforts to lose weight.