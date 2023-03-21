‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy Slaton's Husband Michael Halterman Files for Divorce

"1000-Lb. Sisters" star Amy Slaton's hubby Michael Halterman is callin' it quits on their marriage -- he recently filed for divorce.

Michael filed last week in Union County, Kentucky, TMZ has confirmed ... starting the process to officially end their 6-year marriage.

Fans of the hit TLC series remember the couple eloped 2 years before their 2019 wedding, which was a highlight of the show -- Amy and Michael had been longtime lovers, and as kids, they grew up together.

Amy and her sister Tammy were gunning for weight loss surgery, with Amy getting medical approval -- and losing over 100 pounds -- with the goal of being able to have a kid with Michael, which eventually came to fruition.