‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy Slaton's Husband Michael Halterman Files for Divorce
3/21/2023 11:52 AM PT
"1000-Lb. Sisters" star Amy Slaton's hubby Michael Halterman is callin' it quits on their marriage -- he recently filed for divorce.
Michael filed last week in Union County, Kentucky, TMZ has confirmed ... starting the process to officially end their 6-year marriage.
Fans of the hit TLC series remember the couple eloped 2 years before their 2019 wedding, which was a highlight of the show -- Amy and Michael had been longtime lovers, and as kids, they grew up together.
Amy and her sister Tammy were gunning for weight loss surgery, with Amy getting medical approval -- and losing over 100 pounds -- with the goal of being able to have a kid with Michael, which eventually came to fruition.
She gave birth to their first son, Gage, in 2020 -- and the divorce comes on the heels of Amy giving birth to their 2nd son, Glenn Allen, last July.