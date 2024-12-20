"1000-lb Sisters" Star Amy Slaton Reportedly Pleads Guilty to Drug Possession

"1000-Lb Sisters" star Amy Slaton escaped a jail term in her Tennessee drug and child abuse case, cutting a plea deal that places her on supervised probation.

According to court documents and media reports ... Amy received a suspended jail sentence of nearly 1 year, meaning she won't spend a minute behind bars, after pleading guilty to a drug charge of “simple possession.”

Her two other charges — child abuse and child endangerment — were dismissed, per the legal docs.

As part of her agreement with prosecutors, Amy will reportedly complete an alcohol and drug program and pay a $500 fine, while having no contact with the Tennessee Safari Park in Crockett County.

As you may recall ... it was at that safari where all the trouble began for Amy in September this year.

Amy drove her 2 kids to the park to check out the exotic animals --- but ended up arrested after cops say they found psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana in plain view inside her car.

Making matters worse, Amy got bitten by a camel and needed medical attention ... TMZ obtained a photo of Amy laying on a gurney and being hoisted by paramedics into an ambulance.