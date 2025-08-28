'1000-Lb Sisters' Cousin Katie Slaton Dead at 37

"1000-Lb Sisters" stars Amy and Tammy Slaton's cousin Katie has died following a battle with stage 4 cancer.

Her cousin Amanda Halterman announced her death on August 26, writing Katie "went to sit at the feet of Jesus yesterday."

Amanda described her late cousin as "a force to be reckoned with" and wrote she was "my best friend."

Katie appeared on several episodes of "1000-Lb Sisters," and she was prominently featured in the show's fifth season, when Tammy ended up being released from a weight-loss center.

She began her battle with cancer early this year, and a GoFundMe was set up in January to offset the costs of her treatment.

Katie is survived by her parents Jerry and Frances Slaton, her partner, Natalie, her children Landon, Liam, and Lily, and several other relatives, according to her obituary.

Katie was 37 years old.