TikTok Star Natasha Allen Dead at 28

TikTok star Natasha Allen has died following a lengthy battle with cancer ... an announcement on her social media accounts confirmed.

Word of the internet star's death broke Friday, when a photo of Natasha, who was known for documenting her battle with stage 4 synovial sarcoma -- an aggressive soft tissue cancer -- was uploaded alongside a tribute.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

According to the upload, Natasha died on Friday, and the post honored the TikToker as a "beautiful soul full of love, kindness, and joy."

The message further praised Natasha for her cancer awareness work and encouraged her followers to donate to her past GoFundMe ... noting the funds, which previously went to treatment, would now go towards her funeral service and cancer research.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Natasha was quite open about her cancer battle, documenting the various stages of her fight online after being diagnosed back in 2020. As she explained in one upload, the cancer was first diagnosed after doctors found a malignant tumor in her knee.

She then received numerous rounds of chemotherapy and radiation -- and also had tumors extracted from her body. Natasha briefly went into remission, but the cancer returned and spread to her lungs ... later resulting in a stage 4 cancer diagnosis in 2021.

Natasha told her followers she was given a 15-percent chance to live following this update ... noting she was focusing on staying "positive" as she continued her fight.

She was 28 years old.