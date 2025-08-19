TikTok Star John Crawley Dead at 47

John Crawley AKA KingBeardX -- best known for his hilarious TikTok reactions to the way people eat food -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

James Steele, the funeral director at Glenfield Funeral Home in New Albany, Mississippi, tells us Crawley died Monday in the hospital. His cause of death is cardiac arrest. We're told he had been hospitalized for at least the last two weeks.

According to a GoFundMe started by his friend and former podcast cohost, Anthony Caruso, he went to the hospital because he was having trouble breathing. Doctors put him on a ventilator and he stopped breathing, so he was moved to the ICU. Caruso says he had a tube placed in his chest because of how bad it got.

The GoFundMe says Crawley didn't have medical insurance, and he was the primary breadwinner for the family. Since his passing, the funds will now go to cover funeral costs and help his family.

Steele tells us ... "Knowing him personally, John was a good guy. He lit up a lot of people's worlds. I just left his house and was with his mother, we prayed together. She's torn up right now but she's going to make it."

John last posted on the social media app on July 22. Fans have been flooding social media with tributes -- remembering him for his humor, positivity, and the way he connected with his audience.

John was 47.