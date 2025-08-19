Tekashi 6ix9ine's Friend Influencer Ariela 'La Langosta' Shot Dead at 33

Tekashi 6ix9ine is mourning the loss of his close friend Ariela "La Langosta," who was found shot dead in her car Sunday.

The rapper posted a series of tributes to his Instagram Story Monday, remembering the Dominican fashion and modeling influencer, who had more than 550,000 followers on Instagram. He shared several clips of the pair spending time together and honored her as a "tremendous woman" and likened him to his sister.

Ariela -- whose real name is Ariela Mejia-Polanco -- was a dancer featured in the rapper's music video for his 2023 song "Wapae."

The Westchester County Police Department said Monday she was found deceased behind the wheel of her car on the eastbound Cross County Parkway in New York at approximately 8 AM.

Police say she died from gunshot wounds, and the preliminary investigation determined the content creator "was likely targeted for violence and her death was not a random act."

The investigation remains open.

Ariela's employer, New York's Ikon restaurant and disco lounge, also paid tribute to the "shining star" following the news of her sudden death, remembering her "joy," "humility," and the way she treated people with "so much care."

Ariela was 33 years old.