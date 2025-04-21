Tekashi 6ix9ine Claims Friend-Turned-Snitch Planted Parole-Violating Drugs, Gun

Tekashi 6ix9ine could be landing in a big pot of boiling water if convicted of violating parole ... federal agents say the rainbow-haired rapper flagrantly had drugs and a gun inside his home, but he's claiming he was framed!!!

On Monday, Tekashi apologized in open court for the trouble surrounding the March raid of his Florida home ... an Assistant United States Attorney says a confidential source led them to retrieve MMDA, as well as a bag with cocaine residue, and a Glock handgun stashed inside the pool house.

Tekashi 6ix9ine tells TMZ ... he believes the confidential informant in question could be a former friend who planted the drugs and gun. His lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, tells TMZ he's confident they will be able to resolve the situation in a very favorable manner.

Tekashi will learn his fate on May 22 ... but for now, the judge has signed off on banning guns and ammo from the premises.

We broke the story back in March -- feds rushed into 6ix9ine's Florida mansion, flipping over furniture and even taking DNA samples.

