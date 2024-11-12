Tekashi 6ix9ine Isolated From Diddy, Other Prisoners at MDC, Pleads Guilty

Tekashi 6ix9ine may be holed up in the same MDC tombs as Diddy but that doesn't mean they're dishing the latest music industry gossip -- we're told they're in totally separate areas!!!

Lance Lazzaro, 6ix9ine's attorney, tells TMZ Hip Hop the rumors of Diddy and 6ix9ine hanging together in prison are totally false ... we're told 6ix9ine's currently in isolation because of his notoriety, and that includes being separated from other famous people!!!

Despite the confinement, Lance assures us 6ix9ine is not happy being locked up ... but he is happy about being one step closer to going home.

At Tuesday's hearing, we're told Tekashi pled guilty to several violations of his supervised release ... including going to Las Vegas without permission, failing to take a drug test when required, failing a drug test, and traveling to Central Florida without permission -- and not being truthful with his probation officer about the unauthorized trips!!!