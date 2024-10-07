Tekashi 6ix9ine Signs New Record Deal With Kartel Music for Over $6 Million

Tekashi 6ix9ine is taking his talents to Kartel Music ... signing a new record deal with the label that will pay him millions of dollars.

The rapper just inked a lucrative contract that calls for him to record a new album with Mexican regional artists and go on tour in the United States, Mexico and Central and South America.

According to the contract, obtained by TMZ, Tekashi is being paid $1 million for the album, which will feature 10 songs ... and he's going to make $250,000 for every concert of an upcoming tour. This all adds up to Tekashi potentially pocketing over $6 million.

After putting pen to paper, 69 told a photog in Miami he can't wait to get started with Kartel Music ... and told the pap the plan is to take Mexico by storm.

In signing the deal, Tekashi agrees to have no involvement in legal issues or initiate any conflicts on digital platforms ... and to not get arrested, which has been an issue for him in the past.