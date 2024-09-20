Tekashi 6ix9ine's Ex-GF Hits Him With Revenge Porn Lawsuit

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been slapped with a lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend, who claims the rapper subjected her to a long history of physical, sexual, emotional, and financial abuse ... and says when she broke up with him, he retaliated by posting explicit videos of her on social media.

TMZ has obtained the court docs ... in which reggaeton singer Jorgina Lulu Guillermo Diaz, professionally known as Yailin La Más Viral, alleges the rapper drugged her, abused her, and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from her to fund his own luxury expenses.

Yailin also alleges Tekashi -- real name Daniel Hernandez -- manipulated, shamed, and coerced her to undergo unnecessary plastic surgery and other cosmetic procedures.

She claims he exerted psychological, emotional, and industry-access power and control over her, keeping her in a drugged state to deprive her of independence and cause fear.

She says she ended their relationship in August 2024 after learning about his alleged theft and fraud -- and claims as his final act of retaliation, he posted intimate and sexually explicit videos and photos of her on the X app without her consent.

She says the posts have since been removed, but still caused her emotional harm. Yailin is seeking more than $1 million in damages and wants the court to block him from posting any more explicit images or videos of her.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Tekashi 6ix9ine tells TMZ his side ... claiming he helped Yailin out when she had no money. He says for her to turn around and say he stole money from her has left him speechless.

He insists "All that jewelry is mine ... that car she's riding in I bought ... the penthouse shoe [sic] got in the Dominican Republic I bought ... I took care of her family, daughter -- when I met her she had 2 month old baby -- I put pampers and food on the table for them." He's adamant the allegations in the lawsuit are lies.

TMZ broke the story ...Yailin was arrested last year after a domestic dispute at Tekashi's home.

Play video content 12/14/23