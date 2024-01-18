Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested in Dominican Republic For Domestic Violence

Tekashi 6ix9ine has found himself in a familiar place – behind bars – after getting arrested on a warrant in the Dominican Republic, TMZ has confirmed.

The New York-born rapper was taken into custody Wednesday by Santo Domingo authorities for a domestic violence incident, apparently involving his girlfriend -- reggae singer Yailin la Mas Viral.

According to CNN ... Tekashi was accused of "physical and psychological violence against" Yailin, prompting the police to haul him into the Palace of Justice in the DR's capital city.

We're told the case is being investigated by the Department Of General Violence, which handles domestic violence cases.

Dominican authorities issued a press release Thursday confirming Tekashi's arrest without providing details about what happened. Tekashi is currently being held by the local police as he awaits his first court appearance this morning.

As you know ... Tekashi has been a magnet for trouble over the years and has been arrested numerous times for numerous offenses.