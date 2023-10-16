Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested In Dominican Republic, Allegedly Assaulted Producers

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been arrested in the Dominican Republic ... after a warrant was put out for his arrest for allegedly unleashing a beatdown on music producers.

According to police in the Dominican Republic, Tekashi was taken into custody Sunday night at the Hotel Balcones del Atlántico in Sánchez -- located in the province of Samaná.

A warrant was out for his arrest from La Vega Prosecutor Aura Luv Garcia, who is spearheading the whole investigation.

The moment 6ix9ine arrived to jail in the DR. pic.twitter.com/eFFJ3jDf3L — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) October 16, 2023 @Akademiks

Video of the scene at the DR jail where Tekashi was brought to showed chaos ... as you can see, folks started screaming as the cop car pulled up with him being brought inside. Some people were even scrambling to just get a glimpse of him.

Tekashi's reportedly been accused of beating up music producers in the country with a handful of other men ... after allegedly getting into it over his new girlfriend, Yailin.

Play video content 10/13/23

Reports say Yailin was in the studio when 6ix9ine showed up with his crew -- and the rapper was allegedly jealous of the producers spending time with his girl.