Tekashi 6ix9ine at Center of Lawsuit Between Rival Vape Companies

The company behind Tekashi 6ix9ine's Dummy Vapes brand is none too pleased with a rival company, claiming Fume is trying to poach their rainbow-haired biz partner!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained new court docs in which Dummy Vapes calls out Fume for allegedly deploying some dirty business tactics.

Dummy Vapes says it entered into a "celebrity collaboration" with Tekashi in February 2023 for him to exclusively endorse the company's vaping products.

According to the lawsuit, everything was going well until June when Dummy Vapes says it got wind of Fume, a competitor, contacting Tekashi in hopes of meeting with him ... and dangling a $1 million offer as the bait!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

That didn't lure Tekashi, though, and Dummy Vapes claims Fume then targeted Tekashi's girlfriend Yailin la Mas Viral with a $250,000 contract.

Lo and behold by July 2023, Tekashi entered into a merchandising venture with Fume, according to the suit ... one highlighted by his controversial "Shaka Laka" collab with Kodak Black and Yailin. Fume even released 14 different vape flavors, with some even being named "Dumy Vapes by Fume."

Dummy Vapes says 6ix9ine eventually dropped a PSA where he clarified he was indeed Team Dummy Vapes while he only did business with Fume through his girlfriend's deal.

Things came to a head when Dummy Vapes claimed it dropped $60,000 for Tekashi to hop on a private jet to promote the brand at an industry event in Las Vegas ... only to see the rapper drop out "due to directives from Fume."

Dummy Vapes is now suing Fume for trying to interfere with their relationship with Tekashi, and seeking unspecified damages.