Tekashi 6ix9ine's Assets To Be Sold To Pay Off $9.8M In Stripper Injury Judgment

Tekashi 6ix9ine's valuable assets could be on the auction block soon ... in order to satisfy a nearly $10 million judgment against him by a stripper who claims he hit her in the head with a bottle of champagne.

According to new docs, obtained by TMZ, a receiver has been appointed to take control of the rapper's assets -- items like his Rolls-Royce and his Florida mansion -- and sell off whatever is necessary to pay the $9.825 million judgment.

Dancer Alexis Salaberrios got the hefty judgment back in July ... more than 2 years after she initially filed the lawsuit ... but it hasn't been paid, which is why she got the judge to appoint a receiver to liquidate Tekashi's stuff.

The receiver has lots of power-- allowed to "break any locks necessary to gain access to any real property."

TMZ broke the story, Tekashi was sued by Alexis in 2021 after allegedly hitting her in the head inside Gold Rush Cabaret in Miami. Her attorney told us he tried hitting someone else for calling him a rat, but he missed and clocked Alexis instead.

According to Salaberrios, the injuries resulted in a trip to the ER, and she had to get several staples to close the wound.

Tekashi's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, scoffed at her claims, saying "It’s an attempt to shake him down."

We've reached out to Tekashi's camp for comment ... so far, no word back.

